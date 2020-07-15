Anthony May
GREENVILLE - Anthony James May, 78 years old, went home to be with his Father and Lord on July 1, 2020. Anthony, affectionately known as Tony, died peacefully in his sleep after a short bout with cancer.
Anthony will be best remembered for never knowing a stranger or missing an opportunity to flash family, friends and strangers his enigmatic smile that let you know Anthony was in the room. He had a great sense of humor and could find laughter in just about any situation.
Anthony, Tony, Uncle Tone, Pops leaves to cherish his memory, 4 children and 2 step-children: Tony May, Jr. John May, Melissa Nagle, Melanie Lutz, Joshua May, and Joseph May. 6 grandchildren: Samantha, Johnathan, Chandler, Maddy, Ellie, and Ethan; 2 great-grandchildren: Bailey and Brandi; 2 sisters: Janice and Cassie, nieces, nephews and many friends.
There will be a celebration of life ceremony for Anthony this Saturday, July 18th, at the Wave Church in Greenville. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Anthony's favorite non-profit Hope of Glory Ministries in Greenville.