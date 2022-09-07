Anthony Sodano Jr. went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 1, 2022 surrounded by family. A visitation with the family will be at Saint Peter Catholic Church in Greenville, September 9, 2022 from 12:00 – 12:45 pm with services following at 1 pm. Anthony was born on March 9, 1945 to the late Anthony Sodano, Sr. and Emily Sodano. He was born in Newark, NJ and raised in Union, NJ, where he attended Union High School, class of 1963. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Newark College of Engineering. He later earned a Master’s degree in Marketing and Finance from Seton Hall University. He retired as the Vice President of Production Operations at Novartis Pharmaceuticals in East Hanover, NJ in 1999. He then moved with his wife to Cypress Landing in Chocowinity, NC. Anthony’s greatest joy in life was his family. He enjoyed golfing and loved to fish with his grandchildren. He took great pride in passing along his love of sports, music, and art to his grandchildren and gave each of them a very special piece of himself. He and his wife, Judie enjoyed traveling the United States, and abroad after they retired and made many wonderful memories. He enjoyed Sunday dinners with his family and many friends. Many laughs and wonderful memories were made at his dining room table. Anthony was preceded in death by his parents Anthony Sodano, Sr. and Emily Villani Sodano, and son Anthony William Sodano. He is survived by his: wife of 53 years, Judith Lenehan Sodano; daughters, Andrea Fleming, and Jessica Paciullo, sons-in-law DJ Fleming and Zack Paciullo; 5 grandchildren, Gray Lapiejko, Emily Fleming, Daniel Paciullo, Matthew Paciullo, Samantha Paciullo; sister Joanne Sodano Geis; and many nieces and nephews. Special appreciation to SilverCare of Greenville, Brookdale Senior Living Communities Clare Bridge staff and caregivers and Amedisys Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Salvation Army, Hospice, or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com