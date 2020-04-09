Archibald Manning

Archibald Everett Manning
GREENVILLE - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Archibald Everett Manning, age 92, on April 3, 2020 from complications due to a stroke.
A talented teacher, artist, sculptor, painter, writer, poet, calligrapher, musician, humorist, draftsman, designer, and craftsman, he was a true renaissance man, and excelled in every endeavor that he undertook. He was gentle, kind, patient, soft-spoken, intelligent, creative, compassionate, witty, eloquent, sophisticated, folksy, generous, unselfish and humble. A lifelong voracious reader, he studied every subject that peaked his interest with acute precision and detail. His wealth of knowledge was vast and he could speak intelligently on any number of subjects.
Born prematurely on the family farm in the community of Farm Life near Williamston, North Carolina on March 29, 1928, he and his twin sister Lena Bea were the youngest children of Lena Belle Leggett Manning and Archibald Edwin Manning. Growing up during the depression, early life on the farm gave him an appreciation of hard work, a practical approach to life, ingenuity, and self-reliance. Nicknamed "Buddy" and "A.E." by his friends and family, he learned how to use his imagination and develop his creativity in many ways, that is, when he didn't have his nose buried in a book.
After graduating High School in 1944, he attended East Carolina Teachers College with his twin sister, and studied English, Literature and Art. He graduated in 1949 after which he served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Tokyo, Japan during the Korean conflict (1950-53). After an honorable discharge, he received his teaching certificate and began teaching High School English, and Drama in Norfolk, Virginia at Norview HS from 1954 to 1960. Following the death of his father in 1961, he moved back home to Farm Life to take care of his mother and begin teaching at Williamston HS from 1961 to 1967.In 1967, he began dating Raquel Tao, a Spanish Professor at East Carolina University, and started working for the U.S. Department of Education's Title One Program, providing education for the disadvantaged. In 1968, he and Raquel were married. He relocated from Williamston to Greenville, NC where he studied and received a Master's Degree in Speech Pathology from ECU in 1970. After graduating, he served as principal for Sam Bundy Elementary school in Farmville, NC for one year. It was at this time that he and Raquel welcomed their first son into the world, Eric Archibald Manning in April, 1970, followed two years later by their second son, Edwin Mark Manning in June, 1972.In early 1971 he began working for the NC State Department of Education as a consultant in the Migrant Education Program. A position that took him all over the state ensuring that migrant schools had the proper resources and funding. Retiring in 1982, he focused on his life-long passion of art. A working artist most of his adult life in addition to teaching, his painting, drawing, and writing skills now became his focus, for which he won numerous awards and accolades. Also a skilled designer and draftsman, he enjoyed designing homes in his spare time. In 1965, he designed and drew up the plans himself for a house he custom-built in Williamston. He held art shows frequently and was routinely commissioned to paint portraits and paintings for numerous people and organizations. An accomplished calligrapher, for many years, he was sought after to pen the names of local High School and University graduates on diplomas. He created framed calligraphy prints of poems, quotes and sayings from biblical verses and literature, to humorous sayings and compositions of his own. He did pencil, and pastel drawings as gifts for friends and family depicting his rural upbringing, history, local places, and people of interest. He wrote and published plays and poetry, receiving a thank you letter from Laura Bush for a poem he wrote about the 911 tragedy. He was very active in the community. He volunteered his time and talent to teach painting, drawing and calligraphy to seniors at Greenville's Recreation & Parks Department as well as devoting time to local theater group productions. His positive energy and spirit have inspired many to explore their own creative potential. Suffering a debilitating stroke in 2013, the talents for which he was known and spent a lifetime developing were taken from him. He lived for an additional 7 years, lovingly attended to by family and caregivers, before a series of mini-strokes last month eventually took their toll. He passed away just a few days after celebrating his 92nd birthday.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his twin sister Lena Bea Parker (d.2013), sisters Mary Awilda Ross (d.2001), Emma Bell Modlin (d.1986), brothers John Edwin Manning (d.1996), and William Eber Manning (d.1999).
He is survived by his wife of 51 years Raquel T. Manning, eldest son Eric A. Manning, his wife Maricruz B. Manning, and youngest son Edwin M. Manning.
He will truly be missed by family, friends, and all who knew him. His teachings and gentle demeanor will live on in the countless students, and lives that he taught and inspired. A more universally beloved person would be hard to find. A more dedicated, loving husband and father, there could not possibly be. A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date.
Thank you for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his name to St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, 107 Louis Street, Greenville, NC 27858 or the NCAE (North Carolina Association of Educators), 700 Salisbury St, Raleigh, NC 27601. NCAE.org.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.