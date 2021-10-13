Archie Wallace Horton, age 88, died Monday, October 11, 2021. Graveside service will be held Friday, October 15, at 11:00 A.M. at Queen Anne Cemetery in Fountain by Rev. Carlton Oakley and Rev. Keith Cobb. The family will receive friends at the Farmville Funeral Home Thursday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Mr. Horton was a lifelong member of Dilda’s Grove Original Free Will Baptist Church and served as a Deacon for over 60 years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Edna Cobb Horton. He is survived by his daughter, Anne Horton Harkins and husband, Vernon of Goldsboro; sons, Archie Wallace Horton Jr. and wife, Ramona of Mt. Olive, Jimmy Randall Horton and wife, Jan of Washington, and Donald Owen Horton and wife, Joyce of Rolesville; six grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren. The family wishes to extends a special thank you to Spring Arbor of Greenville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dilda’s Grove Original Free Will Baptist Church, c/o J.W. Wooten, 1832 Spain Bridge Road, Fountain, NC 27829. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.
