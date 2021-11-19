Arlene Bowling

Arlene Parnell Bowling
WINTERVILLE - Arlene Parnell Bowling, 65, of Winterville, NC went to heaven on Tuesday, November 16th, 2021.
A service will be held on Sunday at 4 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends from 3:00 to 4:00 PM at the funeral home.
Daughter of the late Pearline and Charles Parnell, Arlene was born in Norfolk, Virginia in 1955. Arlene went to school at Great Bridge High School in Chesapeake, VA, later marrying Roy Bowling in 1976. She graduated from Mt. Olive College and worked at Brody School of Medicine in the Department of Radiation Oncology.
Arlene enjoyed a good biographical book on anyone political or in pop culture. Her favorites were President John F Kennedy and Elvis Pressley. She loved catching up with friends and family over coffee or a meal and usually had a new joke to share. Arlene was very active in her church serving in the women's group, teaching Sunday school, working in the nursery, praying for those in need and providing godly council. She loved teaching Sunday school and was full of creative ideas to teach children about Jesus. Arlene was always willing to serve others with a compassionate heart, encouraging words and uplifting others above herself. She helped for many years in coordinating meals for those less fortunate and giving of her time to those in need. Arlene looked for the need and was willing to fill it whenever she could while going the extra mile to serve, share and give freely.
Arlene truly was a selfless lady who gave of herself to help her family, her friends and her church family. Her love for others and God was evident in how she treated others. Arlene was a woman of strong values, a high work ethic and always striving to better herself in order to help others. She attended to details which were expressed as she demonstrated care and concern for all people she encountered. Arlene valued people and shared God's love through her actions and exhibiting the fruits of the spirit in daily life. Arlene was a true example of a virtuous woman. Arlene loved her family and treasured her son, his wife and her two grandchildren Arthur and Zoey. She was a mother who adored her son and set an example for him to follow which pointed him to Christ.
Arlene is preceded in death by her father, Charles Parnell; her husband, Roy Bowling; her mother, Pearline Parnell and her brother, Mark Parnell.
Arlene is survived by; son, John Bowling and wife, Callie Dellano; and her two grandchildren, Zoey Dellano Bowling and Arthur Evan Bowling.
