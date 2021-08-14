Ms. Arlene Cayton Gurganus, 85, died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. The funeral service will be conducted Sunday at 2:00pm in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel by the Pastor John Sinkhorn. Burial will be in the Pinewood Memorial Park after the service. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 12:30pm-2:00pm at Wilkerson Funeral Home and other times will be at the home. Ms. Gurganus, daughter of the late Marion C. and Sally Jones Cayton, was a native and lifelong resident of Pitt County. She was a graduate of Winterville High School and was employed as the Assistant to the Registrar at East Carolina University for 30 years. She was a member of Maranatha Free Will Baptist Church where she served as a soloist and choir member. She was also a charter member of Unity Free Will Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher, choir member and traveled and sang with the Unity Trio for more than 20 years. Arlene or Aunt Poodle as she was called by her nieces and nephews, loved doing yard work, tending her beautiful flowers and cooking fabulous meals for her family and friends. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents and in-laws Ronnie and Tessie Boyd Gurganus, she was preceded in death by her brother, Wilbur Cayton and wife Mamie Ruth, sisters Lillian Grandchamp and Dorcus Highsmith, twin brothers Seth Stanley and Kenneth Stacey who died shortly after birth, brother-in-laws Marvin Mills, John Fleming and Alonza Gurganus and sister-in law Dorothy Gurganus and beloved son-in-law Randy Buck. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Sellers Gurganus, a daughter, Beth Buck and grandchildren Bailey Buck and Jackson Buck of Greenville, sister, Amy Mills of Greenville, sister-in-law, Janie Fleming of Greenville and brothers-in law, Joseph Grandchamp of Rhode Island, and Bill Highsmith of Greenville as well as numerous nieces and nephews who she loved dearly. The family wishes to express gratitude to special caregivers Debra Caton, Gina Bonner and Acevia (Kiki) Moore and to Dr. James Galloway and staff at Pitt Family Physicians. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions can be made in her memory to Maranatha Free Will Baptist Church, 1407 E 14th Street, Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com