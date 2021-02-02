Mrs. Arnie Mae Martin, 72, died on Thursday, January 28, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday, February 4, 2021 at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held from 12-1pm in the Chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 the service for Mrs. Arnie Martin is by invitation only and masks are mandatory.

