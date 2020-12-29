Arthur Dellano

Arthur John Dellano
WINTERVILLE - Arthur John Dellano, age 70, passed away on December 22, 2020 at his home in Winterville surrounded by family.
Born October 31, 1950 in Waterbury, Connecticut to the late Arthur Frank Dellano and Angelena Lago. Art was an only child and he grew up in Connecticut in an Italian community surrounded by grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and good friends. A strong legacy for the family was evident and established within his home at an early age. Through his parents, he developed a love for gardening, a love for family, a love for the Lord and loving others and, of course, a love for coffee and a good plate of pasta.
Art joined the military at the age of 19 and was stationed at Fort Bragg. He served in the Army Airborne and Military Police. After the military, he decided to stay in North Carolina and was mentored by a military friend to be a salesman. Through making a sale to Glenn Manning he was introduced to Glenn's sister, Barbara Manning, who became the love of his life. Art and Barbara were married for forty-six years and had four daughters.
Art loved sales and established multiple businesses. He was a positive motivator to his employees, and he valued the people he worked alongside. Art was a mentor to many in the business world and encouraged people to reach their full potential. He saw what others could not see in themselves, and he believed in second chances.
Art and his wife, Barbara, were the founding pastors of Gateway Christian Center where Art was a father to many. His big heart and kind and loving spirit made an impact on those around him and within the church. His sermons were faith-filled, positive, full of stories, and never without a joke or two. He was a Christ like example and role model who challenged us all to be a better Christian, Father and Husband. Art's deep faith in God and love for the Lord were the driving force in his life in addition to his love for his wife and family.
Art adored his girls and was a wonderful father, full of love, patience and gentleness. The mark he left on his girls is his greatest legacy. The depth of love and dedication applied with temperance and patience was unwavering. He lived every day to be steadfast in his love for family and tradition. This tradition will be passed to future generations.
Art was fortunate to have 4 son-in-laws, and he was blessed with 8 grandsons and 4 granddaughters. He loved family and enjoyed all the family gatherings filled with lots of joy and many children. Art exhibited great perseverance and determination with a profound faith in Jesus. He will be missed by many, but in our hearts forever.
Art is survived by his wife, Barbara Manning Dellano, and daughters, Sonya Dellano Norris (Steve Norris) of Pine Knoll Shores, Stacy Dellano Edmondson (Brooks Edmondson) of Maury, Angelena Dellano Proctor (Jayson Proctor) of Newcastle, Australia and Callie Dellano (John Bowling) of Winterville. Art had 12 grandchildren whom he dearly loved; Steven Alexander Norris, Blaine Alan Norris, Coleston Chase Norris, Delana Alise Norris, Emilia Grace Norris, John Brooks Edmondson Jr., Luke Dellano Edmondson, Timothy Jacob Edmondson, Joshua John Proctor, Hannah-Kate Proctor, Zoey Dellano Bowling and Arthur Evan Bowling.
A public celebration of Art's life will be held at a later date at Gateway Church. The details will be posted on Gateway Church's Facebook page.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville, NC. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.