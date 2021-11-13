Aubrey Peyton Chitty
GREENVILLE - Aubrey Peyton Chitty, 85, of Greenville NC, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Veterans Day, November 11, 2021.
Aubrey was a devoted and doting husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. Aubrey will forever be remembered for his love of Christ, his wife, his children, and his grandchildren. Aubrey was preceded in death by his wife, Jane C. Chitty.
Visitation will be held Saturday, November 20 at Parkers Chapel Free Will Baptist Church at 10am with a service to follow at 11am.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Disabled American Veterans at dav.org.