Audrey Jane Brown
AYDEN - Audrey Jane Brown, 78, of Ayden, passed away at her home on October 15, 2020.
A Graveside Service will be held on Sunday October 18, 2020 at 4:00 pm in the Ayden Cemetery.
Audrey was born on May 31, 1942 in Greene Co., NC to Ebron and Sallie Fields Davis.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dawson Brown.
Audrey is survived by her four children; Bobby Brown and wife, Tanya, Donnie Brown and wife, Nancy, Jane Santos and husband, Benny, Billy Brown; four siblings; Earl Davis, Terapin Davis, Joyce Vaughn and Vivian Grant. She also leaves behind 4 grandchildren; Bobby, Morgan, Caitlyn and Caroline and three very special great grandchildren, Caiden, Savanah and Dawson; several nieces and nephews and other extended family members.
The family will receive friends after the service, and you may also stop by Farmer Funeral Service Saturday afternoon or Sunday morning to pay your respects.
