Audrey Jordan

Audrey Allen Jordan
GREENVILLE - Audrey Allen Jordan, 95, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020. A graveside funeral service will be conducted Friday at 11 AM in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Mrs. Jordan, daughter of the late Fenner Leslie and Ethel Timberlake Allen, was a native of Pitt County and a graduate of Greenville High School. A longtime employee at Wilkerson Funeral Home, she retired in 1989 after 47 years of service.
An avid bridge player she greatly enjoyed playing cards with her many groups of friends. She was a lifetime member of Red Oak Christian Church and was an active in many aspects of church life. She had served on the Women's Auxiliary of the Salvation Army. She will be greatly missed by all of those who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Bryan Jordan; son, Thomas Bryan Jordan; and brothers, Charles Stewart Allen and Fenner Leslie Allen, Jr.
Surviving are two granddaughters, Patti E. Jordan of Greenville and Carrie A. Jordan and partner Vince Newkirk of Wilmington and their mother, Peggy W. Jordan of Greenville; great grandson, Shemar Jordan of Greenville; great granddaughter, Jordan Newkirk of Wilmington; brother, Douglas E. Allen and wife Patricia of Oak Island; sister-in-law, Thelma Allen of Winterville; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home on Thursday from 4 to 7 PM and at her home at other times.
Memorials may be made to Red Oak Christian Church, 1827 Greenville Blvd SW, Greenville, NC 27834.
The family thanks the staff at MacGregor Downs for their loving care during these last two months. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com .