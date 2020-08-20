Audrey Ann Kingsbury
GREENVILLE - Audrey Ann Kingsbury "Nana", 88 passed away peacefully of natural causes at her home in Greenville North Carolina on July 21, 2020. Audrey was born in Walloomsac, NY on April 26th 1932.
She was raised in Schenectady, NY by her parents Lena and Arthur E. Cota. She graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1951. She married Owen John Kingsbury Jr. on May 1st 1954, they lived briefly in Florida and Tennessee and then moved to Greenville NC, where they lived, worked and raised their family. Audrey, for 25 years worked at Belk Tylers in the housewares department where she was a customer favorite and well known as the "little white haired lady".
Audrey loved and enjoyed so many things in her life. Among them was her love of books, she was an avid reader. Good food, cooking it and eating it, she was a fabulous cook, anyone who ate her food would agree. She loved traveling, her favorite spots being the coast of North Carolina and the mountains of Colorado and Audrey loved her hockey and was a ferocious Carolina Hurricanes fan. Thank you Carolina for winning the Stanley Cup while she was still around to celebrate it. But the light of her life and her true joy was her family. If you remember Audrey Kingsbury for anything let it be that she was the best wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend that anyone could have.
Audrey is preceded in death by her parents, Lena L. and Arthur E. Cota, her beloved husband of 56 years, Owen John Kingsbury, granddaughter Lindsey Renee Kingsbury, and life time friend Mary Anne Miller.
Audrey is survived by son John Eric Kingsbury and wife Deborah "Cami" Clark Kingsbury of New Bern. Daughter Karen Lynn Kingsbury and partner Dick Stephenson of Carbondale Colorado. Granddaughter Jenny L. Schultz and husband Zachary, of Iwakuni Japan, Granddaughter Christina Cameron Kingsbury of New Bern, NC. Three great grandchildren: Renee Cameron Kingsbury, Lynnzi Cameron Schultz and Zayden Alexander Schultz. And close long time family friends, Randy Randolph and wife Deborah of Greenville, NC.
We would also like to express our sincere gratitude to the wonderful women who came into our life and cared for our mother over the last 5 years following her stroke. The exceptional care, kindness, attention, compassion and most of all the friendship and companionship you gave to our mother was second to none. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Thank you too, to the 3HC Hospice care team for your professionalism and dedication to making our mom comfortable.
Audrey was cremated on July 29, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a place to be determined in the fall, her favorite time of the year for family and friends. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: The Ronald McDonald house of Chapel Hill.