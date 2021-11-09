Audrey Leggett

Audrey Griffin Leggett
STOKES - Mrs. Audrey Griffin Leggett, 87, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Vidant Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday at 11 AM in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park with Pastor Dale Minton officiating. Viewing will be available at Wilkerson Funeral Home on Monday from 1 to 5 PM. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10 to 11 AM prior to the service at the mausoleum.
Mrs. Leggett, a Pitt County native, was the seventh of ten children born to Robert and Lela Hawkins Griffin and was a graduate of Bethel High School, class of 1952. She was married to the late Thomas Wooten Leggett, Sr. in December of 1952 and they made their home in the Stokes community of Pitt County. They were longtime active members of Oak Grove Church of Christ.
Mrs. Leggett developed a strong work ethic at a very young age as a member of a farming family. She carried this into her work of more than 25 years at Burroughs Wellcome, retiring in 1994.
Mrs. Leggett enjoyed maintaining an immaculate home and was proud of her beautiful yard. She loved preparing meals for her family and friends and was well known for her chocolate cakes, brownies, chicken salad and chicken and rice soup.
Mrs. Leggett was affectionately known as "Granny" to her family and many friends. She cared for many neighbors in their times of need and often visited those that were sick and not able to leave their homes. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, Mrs. Leggett will be greatly missed by the many who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Leggett was preceded in death by sisters, Edna Simmons, Christine Stocks, Elba McLawhorn, Lois Briley, and brothers, Robert "Buck" Griffin, Earl Griffin, and nephew, Jerry Manning.
She is survived by: Daughters, Marcia Fraser and Bruce, of Stokes, Wanda Wynne and Aubrey of Pactolus; Son, Thomas Wooten Leggett, Jr. and Melanie, of Durham; Granddaughters, Angela Blakeney and John of Wilmington, Roxanne Wilder and Josh of Pactolus, Abby Wynne and Will Morning, of Castle Hayne; Great-grandchildren, Jamie and Blair Blakeney, Keaton and Saylor Audrey Morning; Sisters, Helen Manning, Shirley Henderson, and Faye Adams; Sisters-in-law, Evelyn Leggett and Mary Leggett; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Carolina Township Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 26, Stokes, NC 27884 or Pitt County Girls Softball League, 4801 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, NC 28590. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.