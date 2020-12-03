Augusta Worthington

Augusta Overton Worthington
GREENVILLE - Augusta Overton Worthington, 87, entered her eternal home in Heaven on Monday, November 30, 2020.
The celebration of her homegoing will be held at Trinity Free Will Baptist Church on Saturday, December 5, at 2 p.m. Reverend Bobby Jackson and Reverend Roger Tripp will be conducting the service. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Born in Chowan County to the late Augustus and Lillie Overton, Augusta excelled in school and was dubbed "professor" by her classmates. When her family moved to Greenville, she acquired business skills while working in her father's grocery store. Her initiative and industry were rewarded with a twenty-one year career at Home Builders Supply Company. Following retirement, Augusta's knack for color coordination blossomed into her own business, Augusta's Wall Fashions.
On February 14, 1950, Augusta married Jessie T. Worthington and began a union of 54 years filled with devotion and teamwork. The cornerstone of their life together was their faith in Jesus Christ. Augusta placed a high priority on family and cherished her role as grandmother.
Along with her husband and children, Augusta was a charter member of Trinity Free Will Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday School teacher in various classes. She leaves a legacy of love and inspiration.
Mrs. Worthington is survived by daughters, Marcia Loraine Worthington Loving and husband John, Lillie Elaine Worthington Taub and husband Joseph (Jed); grandsons, Walton Worthington Loving and Jessie Overton Taub; brother, Charles M. Overton; sisters, Helen J. Overton and Anna O. Thomas. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, W. Vance Overton, and sisters, Marian O. Guthrie and Frances O. Hershey.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 PM at the church. Due to the Covid-19 precautions in place, attendees are requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.