Mr. Aziz Youssef Kaoud, 78, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023. The funeral service will be held Saturday at 2 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends later in the day on Saturday from 5 to 7 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Mr. Kaoud was born and lived most of his life in Cairo, Egypt and was employed as an accountant with Kuwait Oil Company. In 1986, he moved to Los Angeles, California and started his family business. He retired in 2015 to take care of his sick wife. In 2017, he moved to Greenville to be near his son. Mr. Kaoud was preceded in death by his wife, Narges Kaoud; brothers, Naguib and Kamal Kaoud; and sisters, Zaghloula and Samira Kaoud. He is survived by his son, Dr. Hany Kaoud, Medical Director at Port Health, and his wife, Eman; grandchildren, Kathryn, a senior at John Paul II Catholic High School, Hannah, a freshman at John Paul II Catholic High School, and Ramzy Kaoud, a student at St. Peter Catholic School, all of Winterville; brothers, Riad Kaoud of Los Angeles, CA; Joseph and Madgy Kaoud of Egypt and sisters, Fadia and Nadia Kaoud of Egypt. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com