Barbara Adams

Barbara Ann Fussell Adams
GREENVILLE - Barbara Ann Fussell Adams passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 after a courageous struggle with cancer. She was born November 18, 1949 in Pitt County to William Leslie "Tap" Fussell and Lillian Marie Baker Fussell. Barbara was educated in the Greenville schools and graduated from J. H. Rose High School in 1968. She continued her education at East Carolina University, earning a B.S. in English in 1972 and a M.A. in English Education in 1976. In 2003, Barbara received National Board Certification in Secondary English.
After teaching two years (1972-1974) at Karl B. Pace Academy in Greenville, Barbara accepted a position teaching English and journalism at Greene Central High School where she taught for thirty-one years (1974-2005). At Greene Central, Barbara was an outstanding teacher and leader, serving as English Department Chair for eleven years; as chair of the Southern Association Accreditation committee; and as teacher for standard and honors English 9, 10, 12, Advanced Placement English 12, Journalism I and II, and the Teacher Cadet program in grades 11 and 12. She was also the sponsor for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes for 19 years and the Quill and Scroll National Honor Society for High School Journalists for 31 years. In 1983, Barbara was named Greene Central Teacher of the Year and selected for Who's Who for Outstanding Educators; in 1985 she received the Terry Sanford Award for Creativity in Teaching. During her years as advisor for The Rambler, Greene Central's student newspaper, her students won many awards from the North Carolina Scholastic Media Association, including best overall in News, Sports, Editorials, Features, Photography, Graphics, and Design as well as individual awards for writing.
Barbara received her North Carolina Realtors license in 2003, and after retiring from full-time teaching, she worked part-time as a realtor for Heritage Properties in Snow Hill and Lynda Moore Real Estate in Farmville. She also continued to teach part-time as an adjunct English professor for the Heritage Program through the University of Mount Olive on the main campus, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, and the NAACO manufacturing plant in Greenville.
Barbara was a devout Christian from childhood. In 1982, she joined Free Union Original Free Will Baptist Church and was very active there, teaching the James Fulghum Sunday School Class for twelve years. Since moving back to the Greenville area, she has often attended Christ's Church with her daughter's family.
Barbara was predeceased by her parents and husband Bobby Al Britt. Barbara is survived by her husband William Roger "Bill" Adams; her daughter Blake McArthur Evans Whaley and son-in-law Paul Nicholas "Nick" Whaley; and her grandchildren Savannah McArthur Whaley and Liam Cole Whaley, all of Greenville. She is also survived by her stepchildren Robby Britt, Richie Britt, and Tracey Britt Sumrell; her step-grandchildren Morgan Britt, Hinson Britt, Massey Britt, Rica Britt, Skylee Britt, Colin Gay, Hunter Gay, and Chase Sumrell; her brother and sisters-in-law Jimmy Evans, Shirley Evans Denton, Trudy Britt Hardy, and Margaret Adams; and her former husband Leslie Edward "Eddie" Evans.
A Service of Remembrance will be held Friday, May 29 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Wilkerson Funeral Home, 2100 East Fifth Street, Greenville, NC 27858. The family will receive friends after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Free Union OFWB Church c/o Mrs. Jeannette Fulghum, 2573 Fire Tower Road, Walstonburg, NC 27888 or to Christ's Church, 745 Davenport Farm Road, Winterville, NC 28590.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.