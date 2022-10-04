...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Barbara Ann Barlow Overby, formerly of Warrenton, went to be with her Lord and savior on September 26, 2022 after an extended illness with dementia. Barbara was born in Honolulu, Hawaii to Frank and Elnora Barlow. As a child, her family moved to a variety of Naval Duty stations, including Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and New London, Connecticut. Her fondest memories are of the times spent at her grandparents' farm/homestead in Warren County during the "war years". Upon her father's retirement from the Navy, they built a house in Arcola, NC, where Barbara and her brothers attended John Graham High School. Barbara attended East Carolina University until her marriage in 1955 to her high school sweetheart Graham Overby of Macon, NC. Together, they began a family and an adventure with Carolina/United/Sprint telephone that would result in an extended stay in Mansfield, Ohio and Tarboro, North Carolina. Their retirement years in Warrenton, NC were a dream come true. Many extended relatives and friends who still called Warren County home always found the Overby residence a good stopping place when they visited . Barbara and Graham thrived in the area for over a decade where they were active members of Warrenton Baptist Church, where Barbara served as church secretary. Barbara enjoyed quilting, antiquing, genealogy and attending Warrenton's tour of historic homes. She loved spending time in her yard and with her grandchildren Macon, Grace, Nora, Sarah, John and Leah Fields and Jillian and Graham Hendrix. She is survived by her brother Kenneth A. Barlow and wife Dale of Isle of Palms, SC. Children Charles G. Overby II of Fort Collins, CO, Andrea Fields and husband Frank of Winterville, NC and Laura Hendrix and husband Ron of Grimesland, NC. Rev. Jody Wright will conduct graveside services at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, October 4th at the Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery in Arcola. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Children's Home Society of NC (CHSNC.org). Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com