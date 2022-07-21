...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Mrs. Barbara Hill Perry, 85, passed away Saturday, July 16th at her home. The family will receive friends at her home on Friday, July 22nd, from 6 to 8 PM. Born in Pitt County, Barbara was the daughter of the late William Edgar and Mavis Hill. She lived in Greenville all of her life, working as an office manager for the local dental office, O.R. Pearce. She later retired after many years of dedicated employment. Outside of work, Barbara was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church in Greenville. In addition to her late parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Perry, Jr. and a son, John A. (Al) Perry, III. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Perry Wilson and husband, Donnie of Greenville; granddaughter, Hannah Kay Wilson of Wilmington; and brother, Billy Hill and wife, Barbara Sue of Winston Salem. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Freewill Baptist Church, 2426 South Charles Blvd, Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com