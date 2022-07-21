Mrs. Barbara Hill Perry, 85, passed away Saturday, July 16th at her home. The family will receive friends at her home on Friday, July 22nd, from 6 to 8 PM. Born in Pitt County, Barbara was the daughter of the late William Edgar and Mavis Hill. She lived in Greenville all of her life, working as an office manager for the local dental office, O.R. Pearce. She later retired after many years of dedicated employment. Outside of work, Barbara was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church in Greenville. In addition to her late parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Perry, Jr. and a son, John A. (Al) Perry, III. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Perry Wilson and husband, Donnie of Greenville; granddaughter, Hannah Kay Wilson of Wilmington; and brother, Billy Hill and wife, Barbara Sue of Winston Salem. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Freewill Baptist Church, 2426 South Charles Blvd, Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com

