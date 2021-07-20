Barbara Ann Larkins Ward, known to many as B.A., went home to Heaven on July 18, 2021, after a brief illness. She was born in 1930, the second of four children to Christina Murphy Larkins and Eli Dorsett Larkins. She spent her early years in Kinston and came to Greenville when she was in high school, graduating from Greenville High School and going on to attend Salem College and East Carolina College. In 1951 she married James Harvey Ward, Jr. They lived briefly in San Diego, California, where James Harvey was serving in the Navy, and then made their home in Greenville where they raised their three children. In her younger years, B.A. was a busy mother to three children and was involved in their active lives. She served on many boards, school committees, and church committees and loved teaching Sunday school at St. James United Methodist Church. She was an active member of her book club and other local clubs. With her God given talents and love for decorating, in her later years she began her design career and created her own design business, Design II. Through her gift for design she helped family, friends, and clients bring a special beauty into their lives, rooms, and homes. She once transformed a chicken coop into a livable space that a young couple loved in Chapel Hill. But B.A.'s most favorite thing to do in the whole wide world was to share her love for her Savior, Jesus Christ. Throughout her life, she opened her home and heart to countless people wanting to know about Jesus, mentoring many as they themselves began their walk with the Lord. She was a faithful prayer warrior, praying without ceasing for those and with those who called on her. B.A. will also be remembered for her love and devotion to her family. She was so proud of her three children, her five grandchildren, and she loved being GG to her seven great grandchildren. Her grands especially loved her Southern cooking and spending holidays with her and were so appreciative and thankful for her constant words of encouragement. In addition to her parents, B.A. was preceded in death by her husband, James Harvey Ward, Jr., her son Dorsett Ward, and her daughter Lisa Ward. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Elizabeth Larkins Jordan and Mary Ellen Larkins Thornton, and her brother, Thomas Dorsett Larkins. She is survived by her son, Jim Ward and wife Katie of Greenville, and her grandchildren, James Ward and wife Lorraine of Burbank California, Bryant Ward and wife Anna of Hermosa Beach, California, Mary Kate Harris and husband Brandon of Raleigh, and Michael Hilliard and Lewis Hilliard of Raleigh. She is also survived by her seven great grandchildren Harper, Jackson, and Dylan Ward of Hermosa Beach, California, Eli and Girlie Ward of Burbank, California and Kate and Molly Harris of Raleigh. The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation for the loving care to the staff and community of Cypress Glen that B.A. so enjoyed. She loved living and being a part of this wonderful place she called home. As per the request of the family, there will be no official visitation and the burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to the James Harvey Ward, Jr. Scholarship Fund, St. James United Methodist Church, 2000 East Sixth Street, Greenville, NC 27858 or the American Cancer Society, 903-B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com