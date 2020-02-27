Barbara Clark

Barbara Swain Clark
WASHINGTON - Barbara Swain Clark, 77, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
A graveside service will be held Sunday at 2 PM in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park.
Barbara, a native of Beaufort County, was the daughter of the late Walton and Madge Bennett Swain. She received a degree in Secretarial Science from Pitt Community College and worked at Pitt County Memorial Hospital until retirement. Barbara loved spending time with her family and working in her garden.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by 9 brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her husband, Osborne W. Clark; daughter, Cindy Clark Harwood and husband, Brent, of Rockville VA; son, Walton W. Clark and wife, Elaine, of Greenville; 2 grandchildren, Adam Wade Clark and Blake Alan Clark, both of Greenville; and 2 sisters, Kaye Moore and husband, Ronnie, of Elm City, and Lamour Glenn and husband, Bill, of Anaheim, California.
The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.