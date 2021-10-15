Barbara Cozart Pollard, 86, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021 following a rapid decline in health. She was born in Greenville, NC and was the daughter of the late William Banks Cozart, Jr. and Frances Davenport Cozart. She graduated from Greenville High School. She continued her education at Meredith College before earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from East Carolina University. She was a teacher at Bethel Elementary School until the birth of her first son. Barbara was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church until moving to Durham in 1994 and joined McMannen United Methodist Church. Moving to Durham gave her the joy of spending more time with her grandchildren. Barbara enjoyed substitute teaching at her sons’ elementary school, being a den mother for Cub Scouts and participating in various church activities. She and her husband, Jule, enjoyed attending Duke football and basketball games and frequently followed the teams to away games and many other events. Barbara was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Julius Fleming Pollard. She is survived by her sons, Lehman Barnhill Pollard and wife Teresa, William Cozart Pollard and partner Michael Wilbert; granddaughters, Julie Pollard Killion and husband Seth, Leigh Anne Pollard and fiancé Bobby Gooden; grandson, Michael Pollard and wife Lucy; great-granddaughters, Aubrey Killion and Allie Killion; brother, Banks Cozart and wife Wanda; nephew, Kevin Cozart and wife Lauren and their son, Chase; niece, Emily Cozart Dowd and husband Drew and their daughter, Amelia; sister-in-law, Gray Pollard; nephew, Frederick Pollard; and niece, Elizabeth Pollard Semple and her son, Jackson. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m., Saturday, October 16th at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 17th at Bethel Cemetery in Bethel, N.C. The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
