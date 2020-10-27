Barbara "Jean" Briley Dickens
WILLIAMSTON - Barbara "Jean" Briley Dickens, 82 of W. Grace St., died Saturday, October 24, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Dickens was born on February 15, 1938 in Pitt County to the late Herman Lee and Thelma Lee Briley. She worked with the Martin County Saving and Loan and later retired as manager of Home Saving and Loan in Williamston. She was preceded in death by brothers, Kenneth, Willie and Lawrence Briley and sister Armissie Briley Jackson.
Survivors include, husband, Johnny Warren Dickens of the home; sons, Johnny W. Dickens, Jr. (Karen) of Lillington and Stephen W. Dickens of Williamston; daughter, Cheryl Dickens of Williamston; brother, Churchill Briley (Alice) of Robersonville; grandchildren, ten; great grandchildren, twenty; great great grandchildren, four.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Walker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. JN Baggett officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM and other times from the home. Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Health and Hospice, 1712 W. Howard Ave. Tarboro, NC 27886.
