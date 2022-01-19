Barbara Haddock

Barbara Cox Haddock
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Barbara Cox Haddock, 77, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022.
A graveside service will be held Thursday at 1:30 PM in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
Barbara, a lifelong resident of Pitt County, attended school in Ayden. She worked for the Daily Reflector for a number of years delivering newspapers. Most recently, she worked for over 20 years at the Country Fare in Belvoir. Barbara was a member of United Christian Church. She loved being near water, especially visiting the Washington waterfront, traveling to the mountains, and eating at the Skylight Inn. Her greatest joy was spending time with her daughter, grandchildren, and family.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, James Rayvon Haddock; parents, Jasper Lee and Annie Melvin Jones Cox; granddaughter, Crystal Lynn Fornes; great-grandson, Nicolas Fornes; brothers, James Earl Cox, Henry Lee Cox, and Kirby Lee Cox; sisters, Dorothy Braxton, Alice Stox, and Nell Saulter; sister-in-law, Leola S. Cox; and special friend Edward Allen.
She is survived by her daughter, Jackie Glisson and her boyfriend, Randall Parmer, and his brother, Raymond Parmer; grandsons, James Brock and wife, Candy, and Timothy Fornes and his wife, Leann; great-grandchildren, Taylor and Dylan Burns, Collin Albert and fiance, Arianna, Kryslyn, Jesse, and Luke Brock, and Tokala and Anastacia Fornes; great-great-grandchildren, Olivia Stanley and Isaiah Burns; and brother, Robert Lee Cox, Sr.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 28105.
