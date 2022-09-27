Barbara Jean Lane Thorpe, age 82, passed peacefully as she entered her heavenly home on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Born in Pitt County, NC on November 11, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Robert Lewis and Floyd Gertrude Johnson Lane. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert Lewis Lane, Jr. Barbara is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth "Beth" Ann Reitz (Ernie) of Burgaw, NC and Carolyn Jean "CJ" Thorpe Daudelin (Richard) of Huntersville, NC; her son, James Alexander "Alex" Thorpe, Jr. (Elizabeth) of Greenville, NC; her grandchildren, Erica Campbell (Scott), Lauren Daudelin (Ryan Weiss), Lee Reitz (Laura) and Janice Kimbell; her great grandchildren, Bryson and Elliana Reitz; her sister, Carolyn Sue Lane Sato of Clemmons, NC; her niece, Naomi Sato Addison of Winston Salem, NC; her nephew; Mark Sato of Cary, NC; her great nephews; Maddox and Ryland Addison. Barbara was a longtime member of Englewood Baptist Church of Rocky Mount and Bogue Banks Baptist Church of Atlantic Beach, NC. Her life was filled with happiness, love and a strong spiritual devotion to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She enjoyed spending time at the beach at her family's cottage. Above all, her most cherished memories will be those spent with her family and precious pets. She was actively involved with her community as well as working with the Jaycees, Pilot Club, Sub Debs and Garden Club of Rocky Mount. A Celebration of Barbara's Life will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 3:00 PM at Englewood Baptist Church, 1350 S. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC with Pastor Charles Taylor officiating. Visitation will follow the service until 6:00 PM. Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made in Barbara's memory to Kindred Hospice, 1712 W. Howard Ave, Tarboro, NC 27886 or Friends of Rocky Mount Animals, P.O. Box 8766, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 or Englewood Baptist Church, 1350 S. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804, or Bogue Banks Baptist Church, P.O. Box 2988, Atlantic Beach, NC 28512. Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.