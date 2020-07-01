Barbara Denise Lawrence
ROBERSONVILLE - Ms. Barbara Denise Lawrence, 56, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Hamilton Burial Site, Hamilton, NC. A public viewing will be held Thursday, July 2 from 5:00pm- 7:00pm at Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church, Parmele, NC. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper, the funeral for Ms. Barbara Lawrence will be by invitation only and Mask are Mandatory.