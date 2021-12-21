Barbara Manning

Barbara Dail Manning
WINTERVILLE - Barbara Dail Manning, age 92, went home to be with her Lord, Friday, December 17, 2021.
Her love for Jesus and people led her to reach out and share that love everywhere she went. Countless lives have been changed and made new by her caring, faithful testimony.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, December 22nd , also at Immanuel Free Will Baptist Church, Winterville, NC. Burial will follow in the Winterville Cemetery.
Barbara was born October 7, 1929, to Henry Clayton and Mellie Sutton Dail and lived all her life in Pitt County. She graduated from Winterville High School and began her working career with Guaranty Bank in Greenville. After 30 years of service, she retired from Wachovia Bank as the University Branch Manager on Tenth Street.
Mrs. Manning was a charter member of Immanuel Free Will Baptist Church in Winterville where she served in children's ministry, sang in the choir, served as church clerk and officer and active member of WAC (Women Active for Christ).
She and her husband, Gene, were the founders of the Senior Adult Fellowship at Immanuel Free Will Baptist Church and served as director for 32 years. This ministry was her heart and serving others gave her the opportunity to be "hands and feet for Jesus" in her community.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her brother, Linwood Dail.
She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Gene Manning of Winterville; sons, Keith Manning and wife, Mary Scott of Winterville, Bobby Manning and wife, Diane of Vanceboro; grandchildren, Clayton Manning and wife Angie of Greenville, Brandon Manning and wife Pam of Winterville, Justin Manning and wife Nikki of Grimesland, Alicia Manning of Clemmons, and Caitlyn Wells of Vanceboro; great grandchildren, Natalie, Ethan, Nathan, Reid, Nolan, Carley, Jackson and Tucker and her sister Peggy Tyner and husband Alan of Cary.
The family will receive friends 5:00 - 7:00 pm, Tuesday, December 21st at Immanuel FWB Church in Winterville.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Betty Clark, Janet Pierce, and Acevia Moore for the care that each provided during this time.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel FWB Church, P.O. Box 415, Winterville., NC 28590.
