We are saddened to announce the passing of Barbara Oxman Kalinowski, who died on April 21, 2023 after a valiant fight with cancer. A service will be held at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Greenville, NC on Friday, April 28th at 11:00 a.m. with the burial to follow at Pinewood Cemetery. A post-funeral gathering will be held at Barbara's home in Greenville, NC. Barbara was born on March 30, 1961 in Lynn, Massachusetts to Marilyn (Kline) Oxman and Robert Oxman. She was a devoted wife to Joseph Stanley Kalinowski with whom she shared 34 years of marriage, and the most loving mother to her daughters Alissa Sadie Kalinowski and Amy Ilana Kalinowski, and her miniature schnauzer, Toby. Barbara worked as a speech-language pathologist for 35 years, dedicating her life to helping people. For those who had the privilege of knowing her, she was the most kind, selfless, and compassionate person and was beloved by all who met her. Her radiant smile and her warm personality lit up every room she entered. She is missed dearly by her family, friends, and colleagues. In addition to her husband and children, Barbara leaves behind her sister, Janet Oxman; her brother-in-law Rick Simon; her niece, Jessica Simon; and nephew, David Simon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Barbara's honor and memory to the Women's Cancer Research Foundation (https://donorbox.org/wcrf-general-donation-form) and/or the Schnauzer Rescue of the Carolinas (https://schnauzerrescueofthecarolinas.org).