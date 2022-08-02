Barbara Rose KuBrock, 80, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 29, 2022. The funeral service will be Tuesday at 6pm in the Smith Funeral Service Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. She spent the majority of her life in Virginia where she raised her family. She loved to serve and help people. She visited residents at the nursing home and helped anyone she could. She grew up in church singing with her siblings and served as the worship leader in her adult life. She remained dedicated to reading her Bible and serving her church throughout her life. She enjoyed raising puppies, spending time on the boat and the beach, sewing, quilting and cooking. She was very devoted to her husband, children, family and friends, and always put their needs before her own. She was a vibrant, kind and generous soul who will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Carrie Rose; and brothers, Jack and Joe Rose. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Larry KuBrock; children, Steve Barefoot (Natalie), Michael Barefoot (Dana), all of Gloucester, VA, Kelly KuBrock of Winterville, and Jamie KuBrock (Christy) of Wilmington; grandchildren, Haley Moretti (Bryce), Brett, Brady, and Alexxa Barefoot; great grandson, Maverick Moretti; and siblings, Morris Rose, Joyce Strickland, Buddy Rose (Linda), Judy Baker (Don), Carolyn McLawhorn (Walter), and Charles Rose (Debbie). The family would like to thank the ECU Health Hospice Group family, as well as her caregivers, for the care shown to Barbara. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Eastern North Carolina Chapter, 2245-C Stantonsburg Rd, Greenville, NC 27834. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.