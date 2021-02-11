Mrs. Barbara Stox Byrd, 82, passed away Tuesday, February 9,2021. A memorial graveside will be held Saturday at 1 PM in Pinewood Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. David Langley. The family will visit with friends immediately following the service at the cemetery. Mrs. Byrd, a native of Pitt County, was a daughter of the late William Allen and Daisy Briley Stox. She lived her early life in Winterville and was a graduate of Winterville High School. She worked for the A.W. Ange Company for several years prior to employment with Wachovia Bank, where she worked for ten years. She was then employed by First Citizens Bank, retiring after 20 years of service. She had attended the Winterville Original Free Will Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Byrd was preceded in death by her husband, Hilton Byrd, and a brother, William Arthur Stox. She is survived by a sister, Judy Stox Glidewell and husband, Bill of Winterville; nephews, Stacey Cayton and wife, Erica, of Winterville and Tony Stox of Greenville; and great nephew, Hilton Bennett Cayton. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.