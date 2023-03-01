Barbara Waaland Bremer, of Greenville, North Carolina, succumbed to Alzheimer dementia on February 25, 2023. She was born in New York City on July 1, 1942 and was reared in Corning, New York by her parents the late Thomas and Jean Waaland along with her two sisters. She graduated from Corning Free Academy and subsequently from the Duke University School of Nursing where she was a member of Santa Filomena nursing honor society. She worked as a bedside nurse, visiting nurse, and nursing instructor for many years. Later she earned a master's degree in speech-language pathology from East Carolina University. She especially enjoyed and excelled at helping children with language problems. Barbara lived a life of service to her fellow man and to Jesus Christ. She was a member of St. James United Methodist Church in Greenville. She enjoyed playing the piano since a young age. Later in life she developed an interest in painting and obtained success in it as well as in needle work. She is survived by her husband of 59 years Dr. Christopher Bremer of the home, and by her sister Karen Sheen (Ralph) of DeLand, Florida. Her older sister, Kristine Niemann (Larry), lived and died in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. There are numerous nephews and nieces. A memorial service will be held at St. James UMC, 2000 East Sixth Street in Greenville at 11:00am on Saturday March 4, 2023, Rev. Joyce Day officiating. Following the service a reception will be held at the Bremer home, 317 Pinewood Road in Greenville. Dr. Bremer will greet guests till 4:00pm. Appreciation is expressed to Spring Arbor Assisted Living for years of kind, compassionate, and competent care, and to Ayden Court Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center for years of terminal care.