Barbara W. Whitley
WILLIAMSTON - Mrs. Barbara W. Whitley, 70, died Sunday, August 9, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at United Holy Church of Deliverance, Williamston, NC. A public viewing will be held from 11:00am-1:00pm at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper, the funeral for Mrs. Barbara W. Whitley will be by invitation only and masks are mandatory.