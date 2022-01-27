Barbara Willis

Barbara Ann "Bobbie" Hazelwood Willis
AYDEN - Barbara Ann "Bobbie" Hazelwood Willis, 85, passed away on January 23, 2022 at the Vidant Inpatient Hospice Facility in Greenville, NC after a sudden and unexpected event. A memorial service will be held at 3pm on Sunday, January 30 in Covenant Church, Building B, Room 102. Family will welcome your visit from 2pm until the start of the service. All are welcome.
Barbara was born on August 13, 1936 in Weldon, NC where she attended local schools. She graduated from Meredith College and ultimately gained her Master's Degree in Education from NC State University. After marriage to James B "Jim" Willis, Jr they welcomed their only child, Lynne. The family eventually settled in Morehead City where Barbara taught 8th grade for many years at Morehead Middle School. Barbara moved to Raleigh and then relocated to Ayden to be close to her daughter, where she remained until her death. Although a tiny woman, Barbara is affectionately known for her feisty personality. She lived her life as she thought it should be, right till the very end.
Barbara is survived by her "slightly older" brother, William "Bill" Hazelwood of Harbinger, NC; daughter, Lynne Willis Braxton of Winterville, NC; as well as four beautiful granddaughters, all of whom she adored, Jessi Braxton Emanuel and husband Bryan and their daughter, Charlotte of Chocowinity, NC, Ally Braxton of Wilmington, NC, Roxie Braxton Weaver and husband Dewey of Sullivan's Island, SC, and Darci Braxton and her daughter Raelyn of Wilmington NC; her lifelong friend, Jeanie Liggins of Wendell, NC, as she will always be considered her very best friend.
Barbara was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Medlin Hazelwood; father, William Lafayette Hazelwood, Sr.; and younger sister, Bootsie of Roanoke Rapids, NC.
Flowers are welcome as she loved daisies and enjoyed watching things grow from the view of her little front porch, where she watched the world unfold every day.
Arrangements are provided by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory in Greenville and the church family of Covenant Church in Winterville, NC. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.