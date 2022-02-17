GREENVILLE - Barbara Fayne Zicherman, 86, passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Brookdale West Arlington Boulevard.
A celebration of her life will take place at 4:00 PM on Saturday, February 19, 2022 in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, 2100 East Fifth Street, Greenville, NC, followed immediately by a visitation with family for friends, neighbors and business associates.
A resident of Greenville for the past 51 years, Mrs. Zicherman was born in Bronxville, New York. She was active in the Greenville community, but was especially proud of her role as a sample patient helping future physicians of the Brody School of Medicine apply their diagnostic and patient interaction skills to real life situations.
Mrs. Zicherman was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Stanley; her son, Larry, formerly of Greenville; her daughter, Lisa, formerly of Seattle, WA; and her beloved dog, Snickers. She was the daughter of the late Mac and Edna Fayne. Her brother Peter also preceded her in death. Mrs. Zicherman is survived by her sister-in-law (Frances Zicherman), her niece (Erika Fayne), and three nephews, (David Zicherman, Joseph Zicherman and Corey Fayne), as well as three grand-nieces and two grand-nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.