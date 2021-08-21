Barr W. Taylor passed away peacefully on the morning of August 18, 2021, at Pruitt-Health in Raleigh, North Carolina. Barr started his life in rural Union Parrish in northern Louisiana. His father, Norman B. Taylor, was a farmer and carpenter. His mother, Myrtle H. Taylor, was a public-school teacher. He spent his early life working on the family farm, playing baseball, and reading. Barr attended college at Northeast Louisiana State College in Monroe, Louisiana, where he was active in ROTC and the school’s baseball team. After college, Barr was, for a time, a middle school teacher and an officer in the U.S. Army Reserve, while he obtained graduate and doctorate degrees from the University of Mississippi and the University of Alabama. In the late 1960s, Barr moved to southwestern Kentucky. There he became a professor of education at Murray State University, married Frances Cameron (the love of his life) and had three children. In 1975, Dr. Taylor and his young family headed east to Greenville, North Carolina, where he took a position as a professor of education at East Carolina University. In Greenville, Barr and his family made a home. He lived 43 years of life there. He was an active member of Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church, and a frequent attender of youth baseball games, dance and piano recitals, and school plays. He loved gardening and tending to his roses. As with most lives, Taylor faced challenges, but he faced them with a calm and comforting smile. Late in life, Taylor was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. He chose to ignore it. He continued to care for Frances and live his life. Even as he began forgetting those around him, he never forgot himself. He remained kind, he remained calm, and he never stopped trying to make people laugh and smile. He will be greatly missed. Taylor was preceded in death by his mother and father, his sister Cubie Faye Wallace, and his beloved wife Frances. He is survived by his children, Kimberly Taylor Hunt (and Todd Hunt) of Cary, N.C., Todd Cameron Taylor (and Jennifer P. Taylor) of Charlotte, N.C., and Mark Jason Taylor (and Erika Taylor) of Richmond, Virginia; and his grandchildren,Jack Thomas Hunt, Benjamin Taylor Hunt, Joseph Barr Taylor, Julianna Jesse Taylor, Sophia A.C. Taylor, Alyssa A.C. Taylor, and Ian A.C. Taylor. A visitation for Dr. Taylor will be held at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Greenville, North Carolina at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 22nd. A graveside service will follow at 3:30 p.m. in Pinewood Memorial Park in Greenville. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Pruitt Health in Raleigh and previously at Spring Arbor of Cary, all of whom took excellent care of him. The family would also like to thank Paula Benston, his long-time caregiver in Greenville who helped him remain in his home as long as possible. In lieu of flowers, donations to Jarvis United Methodist Church in Greenville, NC would be appreciated. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com