This product covers Eastern North Carolina **ELSA MOVING AWAY FROM NORTH CAROLINA APPROACHING CHESAPEAKE BAY** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - The Tropical Storm Warning has been cancelled for Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, Duplin, East Carteret, Greene, Inland Onslow, Jones, Lenoir, Martin, Northern Craven, Pamlico, Pitt, Southern Craven, and West Carteret * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Hatteras Island, Mainland Dare, Mainland Hyde, Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke Island, Tyrrell, and Washington * STORM INFORMATION: - About 170 miles north-northwest of Buxton NC or about 200 miles north of Morehead City NC - 37.6N 76.5W - Storm Intensity 50 mph - Movement Northeast or 45 degrees at 25 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Elsa will continue to lift northeast across Virginia tonight with strong, gusty winds persisting across the Eastern North Carolina coast. Wind gusts to tropical storm force or greater could lead to some downed trees and isolated power outages. The threat for heavy rainfall and isolated tornadoes has mostly ended. Minor storm surge flooding up to 2 feet above ground will be possible tonight along sound-side locations of the Outer Banks, mainly north of Cape Hatteras. Dangerous marine conditions are also expected, with strong winds and seas building to 6 to 10 feet creating treacherous conditions for mariners. The threat for stronger and more frequent rip currents will also exist along area beaches. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across coastal Eastern North Carolina. Remain well sheltered from hazardous wind having additional limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. Elsewhere across Eastern North Carolina, little to no impact is anticipated. * SURGE: Potential impacts from the main surge event are now unfolding across sound-side Outer Banks north of Cape Hatteras. Remain well away from locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore. - Sections of near-shore roads and parking lots become overspread with surge water. Driving conditions dangerous in places where surge water covers the road. - Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly in usually vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents. - Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings. Elsewhere across Eastern North Carolina, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to stay inside and away from windows. Listen for updates and be ready in case you lose electrical power. Keep a battery-powered radio, charged cell phone and flashlight handy. Keep your cell phone charged and in power-saving mode. If you lose power, use it sparingly and mainly for personal emergencies and check-ins. If you are prone to flooding or in an area under a storm surge watch or warning, be prepared for the possibility of a quick and dramatic rise in water levels. If a tornado warning is issued for your area, quickly move to the safest place within your shelter. Protect your head and body. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City NC around 5 AM, or sooner if conditions warrant.