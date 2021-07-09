Mr. Barry Joseph Willoughby, 65, died Saturday, July 3, 2021. Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Riverside High School, Williamston, NC. A public viewing will be held Friday, from 4 – 7 at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Williamston, NC. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 304 W. Liberty Street, Williamston, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com .

