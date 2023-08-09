Benjamin Alton Gardner, Jr of Gardnerville, NC passed away at the NC Veteran's Home in Kinston, NC on Saturday night, July 29, 2023, surrounded by loving family. Ben was born on January 11, 1939 at Lenoir Memorial Hospital in Kinston, NC, the son of Benjamin Alton Gardner and Iva Dixon Gardner. He graduated from Chicod High School in 1956 and immediately entered N.C. State University where he earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Ben always enjoyed a good time with fellow classmates and was a member of Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity. He made lifelong friends from these college years. He was in the ROTC program and joined the U.S. Air Force as an officer after graduation. He served as a navigator on photo reconnaissance missions during the Vietnam War and advanced to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel; he received many commendations for his outstanding number of successful wartime flights. Ben's experience in the Air Force also allowed him to travel all over the world, from Tokyo to Cape Town, Bogotá to Anchorage, Athens to the Ascension Islands, and many cities in between, places he carefully marked on a National Geographic world map displayed in his office. His Air Force retirement ceremony took place on January 11,1999 in Charleston, SC. In 1969 he married Jackie Harrington of Ayden, NC. They raised three children, Jamin, Hunter, and Seth. In addition to continuing to fly all over the world in the Air Force Reserves, he managed farmland in the Chicod and Gardnerville area, as well as working as a land surveyor, real estate professional, and general store owner. Ben continued his love of travel, adventure, and fun by enjoying many trips with his family as well as his companion of many years, Linda Stanley of Beaufort, NC, who passed away earlier in July of 2023. Ben was a longtime member of Timothy Christian Church in Gardnerville. He is survived by his son, Benjamin Alton Gardner III of Charlotte, NC (Jamin) and Jamin's wife, Laura Truman Gardner, his daughter, Dr. Hunter Harrington Gardner, and granddaughter, Sydney Gardner-McCrossin of Columbia, SC. Also surviving are his sister & brother-in-law Jeannette & Randy Gardner Hugill of New York City. He is predeceased by parents Mr. & Mrs. Benjamin Alton Gardner and son Seth Campbell Gardner. A memorial service will be held in Timothy Christian Church, Saturday, August 12 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Timothy Christian Church, the Humane Society, or the National Arbor Day Foundation.