Benjamin Garrett Ricks
NASHVILLE - Benjamin Garrett Ricks, 18, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020. He was born June 20, 2001 in Nash County.
He was preceded in death by grandfather Stanley King; grandfather Ben Ricks; great-grandmother Catherine Pierce.
He leaves to cherish his memory Mother Sirena Jones; Father Stan Ricks and wife Amy; brothers Logan Ricks and Dustin Beck; grandmother JoJo Ricks; grandparents Carl and Alice Martin; grandfather Wayne Pierce; Aunt Cathy Baines and family; Uncle Chason Ricks and family, Uncle Isaac Ricks and family; Aunt Tammy Houston and family; Aunt Carla Memmelaar, and niece Paisley Beck.
A visitation with family and friends will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Englewood Baptist Church from 2:00-3:00 PM with a celebration of life to follow at 3:00PM.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House 529 Moye Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Ricks family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.