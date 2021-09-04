Mr. Benjamin Taylor Barnhill, 66, died Sunday, August 29, 2021. A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 11 AM in Greenwood Cemetery, Greenville, NC. A memorial service in Graham will be held a later date, with time and location to be updated at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com and will be posted on Facebook by the family. Ben, son of the late Richard K. and Margaret Henry Barnhill, was born in Nash County, NC. He lived his early life in Robersonville, NC and was a graduate of Robersonville High School and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Technology from East Carolina University. Ben made his home in Graham, NC for the past 33 years and had been employed with TE Connectivity as a Project Manager Engineer. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Graham, NC. Ben enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved people and had an infectious sense of humor. He enjoyed nightly walks around Downtown Graham, greeting everyone at the shops and restaurants as he passed. Some of his happiest times were spent on sailboats, boats, ferries, and piers. He loved Atlantic Beach, NC, Bayview and hikes on the Haw River Trail. Through frequent work trips to Mexico, he learned to love the terrain and the culture and met so many friends he treasured, especially one who became like family. He loved music and concerts but would be quick to tell you that pop music was NOT music. He loved his time spent driving for the Church Van Ministry and loved all the children he drove. He regularly “adopted” anyone who needed a daddy, friend, or just another person to love them. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Linda F. Barnhill; son, David Andrew Barnhill and wife, Jessica; daughter, Erin Elizabeth Barnhill Mercs and husband, Andrew; grandchildren, Milizhia Kanae Barnhill, Brecken Amelia Barnhill, and Asa David Barnhill; sister, Zula B. Leggett of Stokes; and brothers, Jim Barnhill and wife, Joan, and Robert Barnhill and wife, Susy, all of New Bern. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Hamblen Adoption GoFundMe. Chris and Kelli Hamblen, adoptive parents, are special neighbors to Ben and Linda. To make contributions, please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/hamblenadoption. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville, NC. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.