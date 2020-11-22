Bernard O'Malley
TARBORO - Bernard O'Malley age 92, passed away peacefully on Monday November 2, 2020 at the Fountains of the Albemarle in Tarboro, NC.
Funeral service and memorial for Bernard and Dorothy will be provided at a later date, due to current COVID pandemic restricting traveling for the families at this time.
Bernard was born on October 27, 1928 in Rye, NY to the late Bernard and Bridget O'Malley. He graduated from Rye High School and married Dorothy Bruning on May 30, 1950 at Resurrection Church in Rye. Bernard worked at Empire Brush Company for 44 years, relocating with them to Greenville, NC, in 1979. Bernard was a 4th degree Knights of Columbus.
He was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy, and grandson, Patrick.
Bernard is survived by his children Diane (David) Miller, Cathy (Kevin) Dunn, Maureen (David) Faillace, Eileen Barrett, John (Colleen) O'Malley, Kevin (Mary Ann) O'Malley, 13 grandchildren and 15 great children.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Gabriel's Catholic Church, 3250 Dickinson Avenue, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.