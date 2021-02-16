Bessie Lee Crandell Britt

GREENVILLE - Mrs. Bessie Lee Crandell Britt, 75, died Friday, February 12, 2021. Graveside Service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at Homestead Memorial Gardens Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held from 10:00 - 10:45 am at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel.

Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 masks are mandatory.

Tags