Bessie Johnston

Bessie "Louise" Johnston
GREENVILLE - Bessie "Louise" Johnston, 82, was called to her Heavenly Home on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. She was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great grandmother.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, January 30th at 3PM in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 2 - 3PM, at the mausoleum.
Louise was born May 23, 1939 in Pactolus, North Carolina to the late Adrian Jordan Johnston, Sr. and Bessie Clark Johnston.
Louise was a native of Pitt County and grew up locally in a hardworking farming family. For most of her 82 short years, she resided in the Greenville area, where she worked in property, retail, and commercial management. Louise really enjoyed cooking/baking, she was an avid collector/admirer of butterflies, and had a great 'green thumb'. She was known for her kind heart, fun-loving spirit, and the deep love she had for her entire family including her special fur babies. (Remi and Chance). Louise cherished any and as much time as possible with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Ellen Davis; sisters, Gladys Leaona Clark-Johnston, Elsie Ernestine Johnston, Marga Johnston Ross, Linda Lou Johnston Dowd, and Pennie Johnston Dunn; brothers, Garland J. Johnston, Samuel "Buddy" Earl Johnston, Adrian Jordan Johnston, Jr., and Arthur Lee Johnston.
Louise is survived by five children, Victoria Olguin of Walstonburg, NC (husband, Juan), Lee Hoff of Omaha, NE (wife, RoseMarie), Patrick Hoff of Norfolk, VA, Lisa Edwards of Greenville, NC, Rita Rogers of Greenville, NC (husband, Jeremy); 14 grandchildren, Dustin, John, Cindy, Elvin, Mac, George, Morgan, Piper, Erica, Lori, Lee, Rusty, Stephen, and Curtis; 21 great-grandchildren, Jason, Benjamin, Elijah, Isaiah, Nicholas, Genevieve, Bryston, Archilles, Leeland, Krisanity-Rose, Jacob, Jennalyn, Jasmin, Jamielyn, Jessah-Mae, Isaiah, Malachi, Jeremiah, Kyrie, Landin, and Aria; sister, Tonya Branch; and longtime friend/patriarch of the family, Billy Whitehurst.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com