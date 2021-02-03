Betsy Cobb Evans, age 87, went home to be with her Lord on February 1, 2021 surrounded by her family.Betsy was born to Ernest and Lucy Cobb on February 3, 1933 in Sharp Point. She graduated from South Edgecombe High School in 1951. She met her love, Howard, at Heath Fish Market shortly after graduation. They were married in 1953 and worked alongside each other faithfully for many years farming, gardening, and selling produce. She was the last surviving charter member of Central Baptist church in Farmville, currently known as Providence Baptist Church. She served the Lord there for many years. Family was very important to Betsy. She raised 3 children, Phil, Scott, and Deyton and was “Meme” to 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Betsy had an independent spirit like no other. She was tough and prided herself on working hard. She enjoyed being in her garden, shopping, cooking, and riding around in her car. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Howard Evans; and son Phil Evans. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Scott Evans and wife, Marsha, and Deyton Evans and wife, Renee; daughter-in-law, Nancy Evans; sisters, Joyce Corbett, Ernestine Webb; brother, James Cobb; grandchildren, Jordan Evans (Carrie), Courtney Carrouth (Adam), Zack Evans (Jenny), Meagan Evans, Caroline Evans, Rachel Evans, Ward Evans, Thomas Mosley and Landon Mosley; great-grandchildren, Jackson Carrouth, and Mattie Evans. The family would like to thank her phenomenal caregivers, Cindy Sibbett, Elma Carmon, and Cecilia Best. Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 4, at 11:00 A.M. at the Farmville Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Oscar Coggin. Interment will follow in Hollywood Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. Those attending are asked to please use masks and social distancing. Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Providence Baptist Church, 3335 East Wilson Street, Farmville, NC 27828. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.