BETHEL - Betsy James Staton Stout born September 4, 1936, to Rillie and Russell James of Bethel, NC went to her Heavenly home on February 26, 2022. Betsy was preceded in death by her first husband, Jimmy Staton and her second husband, Charlie Stout. Additionally, she was preceded in death by her sister Elsie Mizelle and husband Merrimond of Raleigh, NC and Brother In-law Eddie Mathews of Bethel, NC, as well as her nephew she adored Reuben Mathews.
Left with memories of Betsy's beautiful smile and love are her sister Edna Ruth James Mathews of Bethel, NC and many adoring nieces and nephews. Pam Mizelle Harris (Ed) Raleigh, NC, Rusty Mizelle (Donna)Raleigh, NC, Yvonne Mathews Hardy (Dale) Kinston, NC, Donna Griffin Mathews Robersonville, NC, Mike Mizelle (Joan) Raleigh, NC. Betsy was blessed with many nieces and nephews. She enjoyed seeing pictures of all the little ones and hearing all the family stories.
Betsy graduated from Bethel High School and married Jimmy Staton. They moved to Martinsville, Virginia where she lived for 57 years. Betsy was active in her church and community in Henry County, Virginia. After Jimmy's death she married Charlie Stout. Following Charlie's death, Betsy returned home to Eastern North Carolina to be near her family.
A celebration of Betsy James Staton Stout's life will be held in the Bethel United Methodist Church on Saturday morning, March 5, 2022, at 11:00 AM. Family and friends may visit at the graveside after the church service. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Bethel United Methodist Church in Bethel, NC; the church where Betsy grew up and enjoyed visiting over the years. Bethel United Methodist Church, Post Office Box 207, Bethel, NC 27812.
