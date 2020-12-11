Bettie Lucille Warren Dail
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Bettie Lucille Warren Dail, 81, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday December 9, 2020 surrounded by her family.
A graveside service will be held Saturday at 3:30 pm in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 pm on Saturday at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Bettie was born in Halifax County before moving back to the Pitt County area then she moved to Parmele before moving back to Pitt County where she later married.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Ray Dail; parents, Millard and Mary Warren; and brothers, Jonas and Earl Warren.
She is survived by her: daughter, Carolyn Mobley of Grifton; sons, Alton Mobley and Neil Thompson of Jacksonville, FL, and Johnny Mobley and wife, Cristy, of Snow Hill, NC; three grandsons, Johnathan, Ryan, and Dylan Mobley of Snow Hill, NC; granddaughter, Brianna West; sisters, Mary Alice Moore and husband, Bennie, of Williamston, NC and Vera Davenport and husband, William, of Tarboro, NC.
