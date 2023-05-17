Mrs. Bettie Matthews Haddock, 87, went home to her Lord, Thursday, May 11, 2023. The funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, May 16 at 2 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Pastor Gene Williams, of Parker's Chapel will officiate. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home on Monday, May 15 from 6 to 8 PM. Mrs. Haddock, was the eldest of 7 children of the late Lasel and Ruby M. Harris Edwards. She was a native of Pitt County and lived her early life in the Pitt County area. She lived in northern Virginia for 13 years, where she worked for the Pentagon. She later moved to Martin County for several years prior to making her home in the Winterville community. She was employed by Robersonville Products (Hallmark) for 20 years retiring in 1994. While completing the many responsibilities of being a landlord, Mrs.Haddock enjoyed fishing, cooking and tending her flowers. She attended Parkers Chapel Free Will Baptist Church and enjoyed Southern Gospel Music. In addition to her parents Mrs. Haddock was also preceded in death by a brother, Jordan Edwards; and sisters, Grace Edwards Harrell and Lorinda Edwards Dupree. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Marlon K. Haddock; sons, Roland Matthews and Josie Briley; Michael Matthews and wife, Sheila, all of Greenville, and Eddie Matthews of Ayden; daughter, Vicky Matthews Whitaker of Greenville; step-daughter, Marla H. Ginn and husband, Alan, of Winterville; step-son, Edward Haddock and wife, Pam, of Winterville; grandsons, Chris, Daniel, and CJ Matthews, and granddaughter, Briann Quinn and husband, Joey; step-granddaughters, Brandy Wilson and Cindy Lunsford; eight great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; brother, LH Edwards and wife, Janice, of St. Augustine, FL; and sisters, Rosa Wainwright and Maybell Dunn and husband, Jack, all of Greenville. Memorial contributions may be made to Parker's Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, 3551 Greenville Blvd. NE, Greenville, NC 27834. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com