Betty Ann Baker Frizzelle passed away peacefully on May 16, 2023. Mrs. Frizzelle was born on December 12, 1938 to Seth Thomas Baker and Daisey Owns Baker and was the proud sister of Carson Henry Baker, Lucille Baker Humphries, Seth Thomas Baker Jr, Virginia Baker Stancil, Cleo Baker Langley, and Dorthy Baker Barnes. Betty Ann married SMSGT Charles D. Frizzelle on July 17, 1957 after graduating from Saratoga High School. Mrs. Frizzelle spent the next 23 years as a military wife traveling the world and gave birth to Lt Col Charles D. Frizzelle, Jr., Tracy Frizzelle Smith (and husband, MCPO Charles Smith), and Amy Frizzelle Smith. She was further blessed with Robert Thomas Frizzelle, Charles David Frizzelle III, Heather Ann Smith Whitley, Stephanie Lynn Smith Forgacs, and Abby Smith as her devoted grandchildren. Mrs. Frizzelle returned to Fountain, NC in 1980 and subsequently served as an election official in Pitt County for many years. After the November 10, 2014 passing of Charles D. Frizzelle Sr., she spent her years pursuing her love of reading and spending time with family. Mrs. Frizzelle was proud to attend the May 14, 2023 Baker Family Reunion in the Fountain Community Center and see the many members of her extended family. A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 20, at 11:00 A.M. at Queen Anne Cemetery by Rev. Cam Coburn. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com. Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home.