...FREEZE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Mrs. Betty Atkins Shaw, 80, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Visitation for family and friends on Monday, November 21, 2022 from 5-7 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. She grew up in Louisburg, North Carolina where she attended W. R. Mills High School. She graduated from UNC Chapel Hill where she received a degree in Education and then taught elementary school. She was also employed in Real Estate and Medical Sales. Mrs. Shaw attended Covenant Methodist Church for many years. She loved athletics; particularly running. She ran in many races with her last one being at the age of 73; and although she was a Tarheel, she loved East Carolina University athletics. She loved dancing, particularly shagging; as well as a variety of music, travelling the world over, and working in her yard. Mrs. Shaw had a huge heart for dogs and loved life. Next to Chapel Hill, Emerald Isle was her happy place. She was the kindest, sweetest, loving lady and always had a smile on her face. She loved her family, particularly her children and grandchildren. Mrs. Shaw was preceded in death by her parents Curtis and Jessie Atkins; as well as other family members, including William and Angie. She is survived by her husband Robert Shaw; son Chris Bland and wife Amy of Jacksonville; daughter Stephanie Dixon and husband Timothy of Greenville; grandchildren Claire, Saylor, and Sam Bland; Ashley Soule and husband, Danny; Nicholas Dixon; great-grandchild Harmony Soule; and her loving dog, Jozee. The family would also like to send a huge "thank you" to the staff of Spring Arbor of Greenville for their care and compassion over the last two years. The family also thanks Amedisys Hospice Care for their immeasurable care, love, and support over the last seven months. The family encourages visiting curepsp@psp.org website for information and awareness. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.