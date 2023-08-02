Betty Carol McGowan Whitfield passed away at home on the evening of July 27, 2023, age 76. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Betty Carol was born September 24, 1946, in Robersonville on the family farm to the late Elbert Lee and Ollie Mae Roberson McGowan. She was their only child, and it took many years to even get her. Mae was 34 when she finally had Betty Carol. She was a graduate of Robersonville High School and a member of the Robersonville First Baptist Church. Over the years, Betty Carol worked at several manufacturing companies in the area Blue Bell (a division of Wrangler) in Bethel, Jefferson Mills in Williamston, and Robersonville Products (a division of Hallmark) where she was the first and only female in the shipping department until they closed plant and moved to Kansas City. She was a volunteer EMT with the Robersonville Fire and Rescue for several years until she got breast cancer. She beat breast cancer twice. She then started Fantasy Flowers to serve her community with affordable flowers for all occasions and retired in 2016 to enjoy some traveling with her husband, Kenneth. Her health started to decline in 2019 due to being inactive because of her COPD getting worse. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Kenneth Aaron Whitfield and her beloved three orange tabby cats Ginger, Maverick, Gabby and their dog Tadpole of the home; daughter, Judy Carol Ayers Harrison and husband, Keith who split their time between Raleigh and Lake Gaston; stepson, James Aaron Whitfield and wife, Tracy of Williamston; and brother in law, Otis Whitfield and wife, Vera Mae of Scottsville, KY. There are countless cousins, family, friends, and neighbors that will miss “Betty Carol” or “Miss Betty” as some called her. The family had visitation on Sunday, July 30th from 6:30 to 8:30 pm at Walker Funeral Home, Williamston, and other times at the home of James and Tracy Whitfield at 1409 W Main St. Williamston, NC. A memorial service was held on Monday, July 31, 2023, at 3:00 PM at Walker Funeral Home Chapel with Chris Minton officiating followed by graveside service at Robersonville Cemetery. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions can be made to the Robersonville First Baptist Church Ramp Fund (address is PO Box 445, Robersonville, NC 27871), a Breast Cancer Organization of your choice or to your local chapter of ASPCA. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net Walker Funeral Home of Williamston is serving the Whitfield family.