Betty Cutler
WASHINGTON - On Monday, October 26, 2020, Betty Cutler of Washington, NC, age 77, passed from this earth into the presence of God while holding the loving hand of her husband, Elwood.
Betty was born on August 3, 1943, in Greenville, NC to William and Learie Holladaye. A retired nurse, she received her nursing degree from Beaufort Community College. She was also a graduate of Bear Grass High School. She was a unique woman who loved hats and motorcycles and most of all Jesus.
She had a passion for sharing the love of Christ with others. Whether by serving as the Missionette Pamlico Representative for the Assemblies of God or by being a founding member of the Christian Motorcyclists Association since 1989, or by faithfully serving as a Sunday School teacher for over 40 years.
Her absolute favorite place on this earth to be was on the back of Elwood's motorcycle clung to him and ready for whatever route was ahead.
Preceded in death by her parents, she is survived by her sister, Dolly Jernigan of Askewville, husband of 50 years, Elwood, daughters, Tami Spence (Gregg) of Williamston, Kim Scott of Williamston, Billie Jo Bowen of Williamston, and Meiling Cutler of Raleigh, stepson, Timothy Cutler(Marie) of Oakton, VA, grandchildren, Teri Speller, Casey Francis, Linsey Hill, April Scott, Stephen Scott, Nicole Cutler and eight great-grandchildren.
A graveside service to honor her will be held on October 29, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Oakdale Cemetery in Washington, NC. Arrangements are being made by Paul Funeral Home. There will be a time of socially distanced visitation immediately following the service. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.