Betty Dawson Lewis, 81, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at home. A graveside service will be conducted Friday at 1 PM in the Westview Cemetery in Kinston. Betty was born January 6, 1940 to Amos and Emma Dawson. She attended church at First Pentecostal Holiness Church in Kinston, NC where she joyfully served the Lord and was an active member in her Sunday school class and other church ministries. Betty retired from Carolina Telephone Company where she worked as a telephone operator and an Assistant Manager for over 40 years. She was also avid gardener, a talented cook and loved her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Oswald G. Lewis; brothers, Roy Dawson, Forrest Dawson, and Cecil Dawson; as well as her sisters, Julia Adams, Virginia Leonard, and Christine Peterson. She is survived by her daughter, Sheila L. West and husband James of Kinston; son, Oswald “Buddy” Lewis and wife Sandee of Ayden; granddaughters, Kayla Marshburn Wiggins and husband William, Samantha Eubanks, and Summer West; grandsons, Richard and Kaleb Pait, Dylan and Zachary Eubanks, and Will West; great-granddaughters, soon to arrive Meila Wiggins, Hazel Barber and Walker Pait; great grandsons, Wyatt and Sebastian Pait; along with numerous nieces and nephews of great importance. Memorial contributions may be made to First Pentecostal Holiness Church, 711 Phillips Road, Kinston, NC 28504. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.